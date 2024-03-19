Bianca Censori, Wife Of Kanye West, And Kim Kardashian Are Seen Together For The First Time at A Listening Party

After all, the ladies were seen having fun at the Vultures 2 Listening Party for Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West’s collaboration album trilogy on March 12 at Chase Center in San Francisco. Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West are presently dating Bianca and were previously married to Kim.

First Public Appearance

Bianca and Kim made their first public appearance together when they were spotted standing next to each other in a gated section of the Chase Center in videos that were circulated on social media. Bianca wore gray tights and a pink tank top, while Kim, who is parents to North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, Psalm, 4, and the “Runaway” rapper, was subtly attired in all black.

Kim went to the listening party, according to an eyewitness to watch her oldest daughter sing. She is on Kanye’s first Vultures album and has been going to his listening parties.

The eyewitness reported that Kim, who stood with Bianca the entire night, is friendly with Kanye’s new wife, and that the Kardashians star’s kids had a great time at the event. The kids even received high fives from their dad throughout his performance.

Six Year Of Marriage

29-year-old Bianca was originally connected to Kanye following rumors that the couple wed in an intimate, unofficial ceremony in January of last year, barely one month after Kim and the Yeezy founder had divorced. According to her LinkedIn, Kanye’s new partner has been the head of architecture for his apparel firm since 2020.

Even though Bianca and Kim may not have met in public before, the 43-year-old founder of SKIMS has stated that she wishes to continue having a harmonious divorce from her six-year marriage.