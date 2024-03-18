Lisa Ann Walter Wants Lindsay Lohan To Star In The Remake Of The Parent Trap

Lisa Ann Walter, star of Abbott Elementary, is eager to work with Lindsay Lohan once more. At the NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday, Walter who costarred with Lohan in the 1998 film The Parent Trap that there are two enjoyable ways she and the 37-year-old Lohan might collaborate.

Lisa Ann Walter’s Statement On The Parent Trap Show

Walter stars in the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary, which earned the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. Melissa Schemmenti is a second-grade teacher in Philadelphia. The mother of four and actress had previously expressed how much she would love it if Lohan played her redhead relative on the show. Lohan played the well-known roles of 11-year-old twins Hallie Parker and Annie James in The Parent Trap, who were split up at birth and later meet at a summer camp by chance. Walter played Hallie’s nanny in the film.

Lindsay Lohan’s Guest Appearance

If Lohan made a guest appearance on Abbott Elementary, she would be joining a highly regarded cast that has won four Emmys since the show’s 2021 series premiere, including an outstanding casting trophy. Quinta Brunson, who plays Janine Teagues, a colleague teacher, received outstanding actress at the Abbott Elementary celebration on Saturday alone. William Stanford Davis, who plays Mr. Johnson, the janitor, earned outstanding supporting actor.

Walter revealed how the program has affected her career and praised the entire group as having exceptional skill

The fact that audiences adore them beyond all else, teachers adore them, and audiences adore them is fantastic. Subsequently, Quinta’s creation and their performance have left the industry and critics alike ecstatic. The group was nominated for two Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2023 and 2024 for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. In 2023, they took home the award.

Lisa Ann Walter’s Personal Life

On August 3, 1963, Walter was born in Silver Spring, Maryland. She was born in Sicily to a substitute teacher mother and an Alsatian-born British geophysicist father. Her older sister, Laura, was born in France. After their father’s job, the family moved about a lot; among their early residences were the suburbs of Washington, D.C., and Germany. In Washington, D.C., she received her theater degree from the Catholic University of America. She wed fellow actor Sam Baum in 1983. Before getting divorced in 1999, they had a daughter, Delia (1992), and a son, Jordan (1988). Spencer and Simon Walter, her twin sons, were born on October 11, 2000.