All That Bear’s Ayo Edebiri Has To Say About Individuals Joking That She’s Irish

Ayo Edebiri of The Bear is not Irish, but due to an ongoing joke, many fans believe she still is. Edebiri, 28, made light of the fact that she was residing in Ireland in March 2022 to get ready for her role as “Jenny the Donkey” in The Banshees of Inisherin, but the part was a hoax. The actress, who was impersonating an Irish speaker, said in a red carpet interview with Letterboxd, “I resided in Ireland for approximately four months and afterward I got absolutely in character as well as I was upon all fours for four months & it was painful, yet beautiful, as well.”

Nomination For The BAFTA

“I’m thrilled for everyone attending the Oscars, even though I was due the nomination more than anyone else because I was a donkey for four months,” the speaker said. “And it was perhaps the most gratifying part of my career.” Following the interview, Edebiri kept up the joke, and his followers laughed it along as well. After Edebiri’s nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award 2024 was revealed, the actress received congratulations from the X account Film In Dublin, who called her “Ireland’s own.” “Go díreach …,” which translates to “Exactly!” in Irish, is the message Edebiri used when she repeated the tweet in her Instagram Story.

Edebiri Continued The Joke

Edebiri won the Best Actress in the category of a Comedy Series award on January 14, 2024, for her performance in The Bear. In her winning speech, the actress made a passing reference to Ireland. She gushed, “I want to express my thanks to my real family; I don’t know if they have CW abroad.” “In many ways, to everyone in Boston, Nigeria, Barbados, and Ireland. I adore you all, thank you very much. Edebiri continued the joke on January 15, 2024, when she walked the red carpet at the Emmy Awards and expressed her love for Ireland. She received Outstanding Supporting Actress in the category of a Comedy Series regarding her performance in The Bear.

“Greetings from my people! Special thanks to Derry! A special thanks to Cork! Special thanks to Killarney! Greetings from Dublin! Edebiri stated during the preshow interview with Entertainment Tonight. Edebiri continued, saying that even though she no longer uses Twitter, she is grateful that Dublin city sent her a message on X. “I am generally conscious of my Irish heritage. I know that, she remarked. February 3, 2024: Edebiri, hosting Saturday Night Live, presented musical performer Jennifer Lopez while sporting a white T-shirt with the words “Ayo” written over a four-leaf clover. In honor of the occasion, Edebiri shared a picture of himself with actor Paul Mescal, who is Irish, on March 17, 2024. She said “Happy St. Paddy’s” as the caption on her Instagram Story.