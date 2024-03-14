Mauricio Umansky’s Remark Regarding The Hilton Family Is Causing A Big Fuss

Andy Cohen is cool with Mauricio Umansky addressing his brother-in-law Rick Hilton’s issue at last on Buying Beverly Hills, rather than The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Additionally, Cohen hinted that he discussed Richards’ and her sister Kathy Hilton’s (Rick’s wife) account of events at the RHOBH reunion, which concludes on Wednesday.

Mauricio Umansky’s Falling Out With Rick

Meanwhile, Umansky, 53, revealed what caused his last falling out with Rick, 68, in a preview of the upcoming season of the Netflix series. He said Rick essentially told him no when he tried to join the Hilton real estate company as a full partner with a share. In the end, Umansky left Hilton and Hyland to launch The Agency, his brokerage, the story of which is currently being told in Buying Beverly Hills. In response to Mauricio Umansky’s treatment of family issues on his show Buying Beverly Hills, Paris Hilton has voiced her displeasure. She attacked Umansky for allegedly using the Hilton brand to promote his show in a social media post. The news of Umansky’s falling out with the Hiltons has caused controversy in advance of the upcoming season of the show.

Mauricio Umansky’s Statement About Hilton Family

Umansky’s public voicing of his complaints against the Hilton family, especially her father Rick Hilton, was the source of Hilton’s criticism. She chastised Umansky for talking about private family issues in public, highlighting her father’s judgment and the family’s desire for seclusion. In a sneak peek, Umansky expressed his displeasure with Hilton and Hyland, his previous real estate company, citing abuse and career setbacks. He talked about how he wanted a bigger role in the firm and how that drove him to decide to start his agency. According to reports, there was a period of estrangement after Umansky’s departure caused tension in his wife Kyle Richards’ connection with her family.

Umansky is still friendly with Rick Hilton and accepts Hilton and Hyland’s success despite the fallout. However, his leaving had an impact on the dynamics of the family, which resulted in tense relationships. In-depth coverage of Umansky’s real estate ventures will be provided in the next season of Buying Beverly Hills, which will also provide viewers with insights into his personal struggles and career journey. Audiences may anticipate learning more about Umansky’s experiences and the effects of his choices on his family and work when the show premieres on OTT on March 22.

Mauricio Umansky And Kyle Richard’s Separation

The Bravolebrity and Umansky split is formally confirmed for July 2023. Despite this, The Agency’s founder stated in October of that same year that they were not giving up on their partnership with each other. But the chance of patching up their broken relationship seemed to be dwindling. In a promotional video for Season 2 of Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills, Umansky sat down with their daughters to discuss their separation, demonstrating his efforts. Umansky added that they had decided to investigate partnerships with other people. Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, are the three daughters of Umansky and Richards. In addition, Richards and her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie, have a 35-year-old daughter named Farrah.