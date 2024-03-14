$18.2M for Privacy Violations: Fast-Food Giants Settle Data Breach Lawsuits- Five Guys Pays Unknown Amount!

Five Guys Settles Lawsuit Over Data Breach

Wendy’s Resolves Lawsuit on Improper Biometric Data Use

According to the U.S. Sun, Five Guys, and Wendy’s, two popular fast-food chains have settled lawsuits linked to data breaches. Five Guys faced a case because about 38,000 employees had their info stolen in 2022. Even though Five Guys said they did nothing wrong they agreed to pay an unknown amount to settle. People affected by the data breach might get up to $7,000 for their losses and expenses. They’ll also get two years of free identity theft protection.

Unauthorized Use of Worker Fingerprints