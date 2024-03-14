$18.2M for Privacy Violations: Fast-Food Giants Settle Data Breach Lawsuits- Five Guys Pays Unknown Amount!

Five Guys Settles Lawsuit Over Data Breach
Wendy’s Resolves Lawsuit on Improper Biometric Data Use
According to the U.S. Sun, Five Guys, and Wendy’s, two popular fast-food chains have settled lawsuits linked to data breaches. Five Guys faced a case because about 38,000 employees had their info stolen in 2022. Even though Five Guys said they did nothing wrong they agreed to pay an unknown amount to settle. People affected by the data breach might get up to $7,000 for their losses and expenses. They’ll also get two years of free identity theft protection.
Unauthorized Use of Worker Fingerprints
Wendy’s agreed to pay $18.2 million for using workers’ fingerprints without permission in Illinois from 2013 to 2023. Each affected person might receive $575. These cases highlight the importance of protecting people’s information and following privacy laws, emphasizing the risks of data breaches and mishandling personal data. Companies must prioritize safeguarding employee information and adhere to regulations to prevent such issues as these settlements serve as a warning to prioritize privacy and data security.