Suffolk County Offers Lifeline to First-Time Homebuyers with Down Payment Assistance Program – Check It Now!

According to TBR News , with the March 1 deadline coming up people buying their first-time homebuyers in Suffolk County have a chance to get help from the Down Payment Assistance Program Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine is leading this program for first-time homebuyers offering loans of up to $30,000 with no interest to help people buy single-family homes. This is important because many people on Long Island find it hard to afford homes and this program is meant to make it easier for them to become homeowners.