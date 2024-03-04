Berrien County Treasurer Leads Fight Against Home Foreclosures – Offers Lifeline to Struggling Homeowners!

Weich goes to different places in the county to meet people face-to-face and help them with payment plans based on their finances. She also tells them about other ways they can get help like special funds for homeowners and exemptions for those in poverty. Weich talks about property tax savings accounts too which can help people save money to pay their taxes throughout the year. Even if people lose their jobs or get sick, Weich will fight against home foreclosures. She wants people to understand the foreclosure process which takes three years. By offering payment plans and guiding people to resources she aims to ease their financial worries and keep them in their homes. Weich‘s main goal is to fight against home foreclosures in the community and prevent foreclosures as much as possible.