Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to aid taxpayers in assessing their eligibility for refunds, with potential amounts reaching $400, Sky 21 reported.

Online Tool Simplifies Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Eligibility

Governor Youngkin unveils a new website designed to assist Virginia taxpayers in determining their eligibility for tax rebates, accessible through the Department of Taxation’s website starting Wednesday.

Emphasizing prompt distribution, Youngkin notes that rebate checks will begin issuance this week, with a staggered schedule ensuring some recipients receive funds within three weeks, while the majority are anticipated to receive payments by November 7.

Emphasizing prompt distribution, Youngkin notes that rebate checks will begin issuance this week, with a staggered schedule ensuring some recipients receive funds within three weeks, while the majority are anticipated to receive payments by November 7.

Qualifying for Virginia $400 Tax Rebates

Eligible individual filers stand to receive up to $200 in a one-time tax rebate, with joint filers potentially receiving up to $400. Recipients who received state tax refunds via direct deposit may see the rebate deposited into the same account, while others will receive paper checks.

To qualify, taxpayers must file their 2022 state return by November 1, 2023, and possess a 2022 tax liability. The maximum rebate amount is $400, regardless of previous tax payments.

Notably, individuals solely receiving Social Security, Disability, or Unemployment checks are ineligible for rebates, along with individual filers whose adjusted gross income falls below $11,950 ($23,900 for family filers), as they owe no taxes.

