Sean Combs Denies Allegations of Gang Rape, Citing Constitutional Rights Violation

Sean Combs, widely known as Diddy, has officially challenged accusations of gang rape dating back to 2003, filed by a woman known only as Jane Doe. In a recent court filing, Combs refuted claims that he, along with his associate Harve Pierre and another unidentified man, trafficked and sexually assaulted the then 17-year-old girl at his Manhattan recording studio. The lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York, alleges that the trio plied the teenager with drugs and alcohol before assaulting her.

Combs’ legal team filed an 11-page response denying any involvement in or knowledge of the alleged misconduct. They also raised concerns about the timing of the lawsuit, asserting that the delay has compromised their ability to defend against the accusations fully. Additionally, Combs’ lawyers argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed on the grounds that the applicable law, the Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (GMVA), is unconstitutional.

The plaintiff’s attorney, Douglas Wigdor, dismissed Combs’ response as desperate, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations and the multiple women who have come forward with similar claims against the music mogul. Wigdor stated that the allegations, supported by multiple women, speak for themselves and called Combs’ defense attempts ridiculous.

This lawsuit marks the fourth set of sexual assault allegations against Combs in recent months. The first allegations were brought forth by R&B singer Cassie Ventura, who accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and participation in drug-fueled sexual activities. Two additional accusers filed lawsuits on Thanksgiving Day, alleging similar misconduct by Combs in the past.

Combs, 54, has vehemently denied all allegations, stating that he will fight to protect his name, family, and reputation. However, the wave of accusations has taken its toll on his business ventures, leading to his resignation from Revolt and a settlement with liquor giant Diageo. Despite his denial, the allegations have significantly impacted Combs’ public image and professional endeavors.

As the legal battle unfolds, the spotlight remains on the allegations against one of the music industry’s most prominent figures, highlighting the ongoing conversation surrounding accountability and justice for survivors of sexual assault.