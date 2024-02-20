Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment

Published

Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment
Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment

PHOENIX, Arizona – A shocking incident unfolded early this morning in Phoenix, leaving a mother and her adult son injured in a stabbing incident. Phoenix Police responded to reports of a stabbing at around 5:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Dreamy Draw Drive and Morten Avenue.

Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment

Phoenix Man Arrested After Stabbing Mother and Brother in Apartment

Upon arrival, officers discovered a man and a woman both suffering from stab wounds. The victims were identified as the suspect’s mother and adult brother. Both individuals were transported to the hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

According to police statements, the suspect, identified as 22-year-old Keyon Anderson, allegedly carried out the attack within the confines of their apartment. Authorities swiftly took Anderson into custody as he exited the apartment.

Details regarding the motive behind the attack have not been disclosed by law enforcement officials at this time.

The swift action of the Phoenix Police Department led to the arrest of the suspect without further incident. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing are ongoing.

Residents in the area have been reassured by authorities that there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this incident.

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Virginia $400 Tax Rebate Tool Launched: Check Eligibility Today

Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout  of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...

February 7, 2024
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

February 4, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

February 4, 2024