Military

U.S. Air Force Woos Students with Helicopter Landing at Fargo South High School

Photo: InForum

In a bid to boost recruitment amid declining numbers, the U.S. Air Force took a novel approach by landing a helicopter in the parking lot of Fargo South High School, giving students a firsthand experience of aviation and military life.

 U.S. Air Force Inspiring Interest in Aviation and Military Careers

Colonel Steven Muhs spearheaded the event, collaborating with Minot Air Force Base to provide students an opportunity to interact with pilots and explore the helicopter, aiming to spark interest in military service and aviation professions.

Acknowledging the challenges in recruiting across all branches, Colonel Muhs underscores the importance of exposing students to the diverse opportunities within the Air Force, fostering a greater understanding of military roles beyond combat.

While the event primarily targeted recruitment, Muhs emphasizes its broader educational value, highlighting the opportunity for all students to learn about flying and consider aviation-related career paths.

 U.S. Air Force Receives Diverse Responses from Students

Among attendees were members of the Fargo Air Force Junior ROTC, with students like Teriana Richards considering military careers for leadership and educational opportunities, while others, like Faith Hanson-Buethner, found camaraderie and community within ROTC without intending to pursue military service.

For some, like senior Addie Bakken, exposure to ROTC led to alternative career paths, such as pursuing welding, showcasing the program’s role in providing students with diverse options beyond military service.

