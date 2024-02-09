Connect with us

Minnesota Governor Urges Residents to Claim Child Tax Credit

Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota, along with Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, made a visit to a free tax preparation site in the Twin Cities metro area, urging eligible residents to take advantage of the new Child Tax Credit during this tax filing season.

The Child Tax Credit, offering up to $1750 per child, is poised to significantly reduce child poverty in Minnesota, potentially by up to one third. It is estimated that around 300,000 households, encompassing approximately 513,000 children, are eligible for this credit.

Governor Walz emphasized the importance of this initiative in achieving the state’s goal of providing the best environment for children to grow up in. He highlighted how the additional funds from the Child Tax Credit could alleviate financial burdens for families, enabling them to cover essential expenses such as school supplies, clothing, or household necessities.

With numerous free tax preparation sites scattered across the state, Governor Walz emphasized the opportunity for Minnesotans to ensure they receive every possible refund available, thereby putting more money back into the pockets of hard-working families.

The encouragement from state leadership comes as part of broader efforts to support families and alleviate financial strain, particularly in light of economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are urged to take advantage of this opportunity during the tax filing season to claim the Child Tax Credit and secure vital financial assistance for their families.

