Maximize Your Refund with Free Tax Prep in South Lake Tahoe – AARP Tax-Aide! Plus, Get Up to $3,000 Back!

Looking to ease the tax season stress? Great news! AARP Tax-Aide of South Lake Tahoe is here to help! They’re offering free tax preparation sessions starting this Thursday, February 8th, from 2-6 PM at the Senior Center located at 3050 Lake Tahoe Blvd. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to get their taxes sorted without breaking the bank.

To make sure you’re all set for your appointment, remember to bring along some important documents. These include a photo ID for yourself (and your spouse if you’re filing jointly), Social Security or ITIN cards for everyone listed on the tax return, last year’s tax return, and all the necessary 2023 tax documents such as W-2s and Social Security statements. Having these documents handy will help streamline the process and ensure everything runs smoothly.

Don’t worry if you can’t make it this Thursday. There will be more chances to get your taxes done! Additional dates and times for tax preparation will be available, and you can find out more by picking up a tax packet from the Senior Center. These packets are conveniently available from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM on weekdays, so swing by and grab one to stay informed about future tax preparation opportunities.

Not only is this service free, but it can also potentially help you get more money back. Who wouldn’t want that? Plus, imagine the relief of having your taxes done accurately and without hassle. With AARP Tax-Aide, you can trust that experienced volunteers will handle your taxes with care, ensuring you get the best possible outcome.

So mark your calendars, gather your documents, and head over to the Senior Center for free tax prep sessions. It’s a win-win situation – you save money and time, and you could even get up to $3,000 back in your pocket! Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to tackle your taxes stress-free.