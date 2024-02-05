Connect with us

Finance

Unlock Savings and Sustainability: Milwaukee’s Tax Rebates for Energy-Efficient Home Upgrades!

In the front yard of a humble home on Milwaukee’s northwest side, Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, and other local leaders gathered to discuss how residents can save money via tax rebates for energy-efficient upgrades on their homes.

Milwaukee Unveils Tax Rebates for Energy-Efficient Upgrades!

The energy-efficient upgrades allow homeowners to save money on their gas bills and other expenses reliant on natural gas.

“If [homeowners] make… energy-efficient improvements, they can receive $500 for exterior doors, $600 for triple-pane windows, $150 for an energy-efficient assessment to figure out what makes sense for your home,” said Kevin Kane, Chief Economist of Green Homeowners United. These were just a few examples of projects that are eligible for a tax rebate for energy-efficient upgrades.

Mayor Johnson expressed enthusiasm at a chance for Milwaukee residents to save money on their energy bills, as well as a pathway for the city to reach its climate goals. The Mayor’s Climate Equity Plan has goals of greenhouse gas in the city decreasing 45% by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.

Tax Rebates for Energy-Efficient Homes Bring Savings and Sustainability to Milwaukee!

“[The rebates] will help low-income neighborhoods and households save an average of 31% on their home energy bills, which translates to hundreds of dollars annually,” Mayor Johnson said.

County Executive Crowley credited the Biden Administration for allocating funds through bills like the Inflation Reduction Act so local and state governments have the opportunity to incentivize homeowners to make environmentally conscious decisions when working on their homes.

