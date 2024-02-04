Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be returned to people. This initiative, unveiled on a Friday, aims to proactively send out checks to verified owners whose funds were reported to Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program in 2021 and 2022.

From $50 to $10,000: Checks Without Claims Program Unveils Windfall for Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Checks Without Claims program checks range from as little as $50 to a substantial $10,000, catering to a diverse group of potential beneficiaries. The program was initiated due to reports from businesses and organizations that encountered challenges in returning funds to their rightful owners. Unclaimed property typically includes forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, tax refunds, credit balances, investment accounts, payroll checks, and refunds, among other sources.

Recipients can anticipate not only a welcome check but also a confirmation letter from Treasurer Tobias Read. He emphasized the Treasury’s commitment to both collecting and safeguarding unclaimed property and, importantly, ensuring the assets are returned to bolster the financial well-being of Oregonians.

Interestingly, this windfall is not limited to residents of Oregon alone. In 2023, the Treasury revealed that 18,000 people in 48 states received checks for unclaimed funds. The state currently holds more than $1 billion in unclaimed funds, making it an impactful initiative with a nationwide reach.

Explore Unclaimed.oregon.gov for Checks Without Claims and Reclaim Your Lost Funds Today!

For those curious about their potential unclaimed funds, the state has made it easy to check through the unclaimed.oregon.gov website. The article encourages individuals to explore this avenue and possibly discover funds they were unaware of.

Questions about the unclaimed funds or the Checks Without Claims program can be directed to Oregon’s Unclaimed Property Program through email at [email protected] or via phone at 503-378-4000. This initiative not only stands to benefit individuals financially but also adds a positive touch to the state’s efforts in returning what rightfully belongs to its citizens.