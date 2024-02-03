NY Governor Calls for Deportation After Violent Assault on Police in Times Square

In a disturbing incident, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has declared that migrants involved in a violent assault on two police officers in Times Square over the weekend should be deported. The assailants, caught on video, have sparked a heated debate over immigration and law enforcement.

Governor’s Strong Stance: “Get Them All and Send Them Back”

Governor Hochul, a Democrat, expressed her unequivocal stance on the matter, stating, “Get them all and send them back.” Addressing questions about the arrested individuals, she emphasized that assaulting police officers is unacceptable, regardless of immigration status. Hochul called for swift action against those found guilty, raising concerns about public safety. According to the police spokesperson, all seven individuals arrested in connection with the assault are migrants. However, NBC News has not been able to independently confirm their immigration status or the duration of their stay in the U.S. The Manhattan district attorney’s office refrained from commenting on the suspects’ immigration statuses.

Ongoing Investigation and Concerns about Release

The assault occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when officers attempted to disperse a disorderly group on 42nd Street. A physical altercation ensued, with multiple individuals kicking and punching the officers. Governor Hochul criticized the decision to release five of the suspects on their recognizance, expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the case. Chief of Patrol John Chell voiced frustration over the release of some suspects, questioning the lack of bail requests. Chell highlighted the opportunity for judges to intervene based on the circumstances, suggesting a potential oversight in the judicial process. He emphasized that the severity of the assault on law enforcement officers demands a thorough examination of the case.

Complexities of the Investigation and Challenges

Chell revealed that some of the released suspects are believed to have fled New York by bus. The district attorney’s office is actively investigating these allegations. The terms of release do not mandate the men to stay in New York, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. A spokesperson for New York City Mayor Eric Adams highlighted the challenges faced by the city, with over 66,900 migrants currently in its care and more than 173,900 migrants passing through the intake system since spring 2022. The influx of migrants, many bused from Texas, has overwhelmed Democratic governors and mayors, prompting calls for increased support from the Biden administration.

President Joe Biden’s Response

President Joe Biden, in response to the situation, expressed openness to closing the U.S.-Mexico border if presented with a bipartisan bill. He emphasized the need for comprehensive immigration reform, stating that such legislation would grant him emergency authority to address border control issues. The president urged Congress to act swiftly in resolving the nation’s immigration challenges. As the investigation unfolds and the city grapples with the aftermath of the violent assault, the incident has ignited a broader conversation about immigration policies and the safety of law enforcement officers in public spaces.