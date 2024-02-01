Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Smash and Grab in Detroit: Stolen Truck Used to Break Into Small Store, Authorities Investigating

Published

Photo from Fox 2 Detroit

In a daring predawn raid, a gang of suspects deployed a stolen truck to crash into Detroit’s cherished sneaker and clothing store, Culture DET, leaving devastation in their wake. This latest smash and grab in Detroit, echoing a troubling trend has prompted owners to emphasize the need for community safety and resilience, according to a recent report from Fox 2 Detroit.

Smash and Grab in Detroit: Stolen Truck Used to Break Into Small Store, Authorities Investigating (Photo from FOX 2 Detroit)

Smash and Grab in Detroit: Perpetrators Strike Again

The small business in Livernois has been victimized by the smash-and-grab in Detroit since 2015. The brazen thieves targeted valuable merchandise, employing a stolen pickup truck to crash through the storefront just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Co-owner Juanzel Smith expressed frustration over the repeated attacks, emphasizing the store’s initial mission to create a secure space for buying, selling, and trading shoes, free from the risks associated with online transactions.

Police Commander Kurt Worboys revealed that a pursuit ensued but due to safety concerns authorities refrained from chasing the fleeing suspects, who remain at large. The search for the perpetrators continues as the community rallies behind the store’s resilient owners.

READ ALSO: Financial Sextortion Becomes Rampant Targeting Minors In North Carolina

Smash and Grab in Detroit: Community Resilience and Cleanup Efforts

Undeterred by the setback, Culture DET owners, supported by the community, have initiated efforts to clean up the aftermath, boarding up the exposed storefront and vowing to rebuild stronger than ever.

Addressing the culprits directly, Smith urged them to “go get a job,” highlighting the determination to overcome adversity and maintain the store as a safe haven for sneaker enthusiasts.

READ ALSO: High Speed Chase In North Charleston: Devonta Frasier Arrested For Fleeing Law Enforcement And Intent To Distribute Marijuana

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Military

US-Mexico Border Tension: Texas-Bound Convoy Organized by Former Army Lieutenant Colonel Sparks Concerns Amid Border Tensions

A convoy, organized in part by former Army lieutenant colonel Pete Chambers, has left Virginia, en route to Texas, aiming to raise awareness about...

1 day ago
Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

1 day ago
Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

Finance

Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

In a move aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has implemented changes to the property tax/rent rebate...

1 day ago
Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores

Crime

Massachusetts State Troopers Arrested in CDL Bribery Scheme: Snow Blower and Driveway Allegedly Exchanged for Passing Scores

In a shocking revelation, four current and former Massachusetts State Police troopers have been arrested in connection with a bribery scheme involving the guarantee...

1 day ago