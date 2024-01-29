High Speed Chase in North Charleston: Devonta Frasier Arrested for Fleeing Law Enforcement and Intent to Distribute Marijuana

Photo: Live 5 News

A high speed chase in North Charleston on I-26 concluded with the arrest of 28-year-old Devonta Gabrial Frasier, who now faces charges related to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and fleeing law enforcement, based on the report from Live 5 News. The incident, initiated by a deputy in Goose Creek, unfolded Saturday night, resulting in a crash that temporarily blocked eastbound lanes.

Dramatic High Speed Chase in North Charleston

The pursuit commenced when a deputy spotted Frasier’s vehicle displaying erratic behavior on N.A.D Road, leading to a stop. However, as the deputy approached, Frasier sped away, triggering a high speed chase in North Charleston and culminating on I-26.

During the chase, the suspect’s vehicle collided with a guardrail, prompting Frasier to hastily exit from the passenger side while the vehicle was still in motion.

North Charleston Police apprehended Frasier at the scene, where subsequent searches uncovered a significant amount of marijuana, totaling approximately 39.5 grams.

Legal Entanglements and Previous Warrants

Frasier now faces charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, failure to stop for law enforcement, and multiple offenses cited by the Highway Patrol. Additionally, he had outstanding warrants, including failure to stop for blue lights, failure to change address, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

The crash on I-26 resulted in a temporary blockage of two eastbound lanes, causing traffic disruptions. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

