Chaos Unfolds at Westlake Party: Two Hospitalized in Stabbing Incident

Photo from KTLA

A festive gathering in Westlake took a dark turn when two men were stabbed at a party early Sunday according to CBS News. The incident, resembling a beer-related robbery, occurred near Union Drive and W. 6th Street around 1:45 p.m. The victims, yet to be identified, were swiftly taken to nearby hospitals in an unknown condition as the Los Angeles Police Department launches an investigation into the unsettling event.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

As the lively atmosphere of the Westlake party suddenly shifted, chaos ensued near Union Drive and W. 6th Street. The Los Angeles Police Department reported that both victims, whose identities remain undisclosed, fell victim to a knife-wielding assailant during what appears to be a robbery targeting beer.

The assailants, yet to be identified, fled the scene on foot, leaving investigators with no immediate details about their appearance. The swift getaway adds a layer of mystery to the incident, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward.

Amid the confusion and lack of clarity, the motive behind the stabbing remains uncertain. Authorities are diligently working to piece together the events that led to this violent turn of events at what was initially meant to be a celebratory gathering.

Investigation Underway

Los Angeles Police Department investigators are actively pursuing leads to unravel the circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident in Westlake. The urgency to identify and apprehend the suspects is heightened as community safety takes precedence.

With no further information provided at this stage, the investigation is relying on potential witnesses and any available surveillance footage to shed light on the motives and identities of those involved in the unsettling event.

