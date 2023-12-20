DUI Driver Collides with SUV in President Biden's Motorcade; No Injuries Reported

President and First Lady Unharmed as Motorcade Incident Occurs in Wilmington, Delaware

In a startling incident, a sedan crashed into an SUV that was part of President Joe Biden’s motorcade on Sunday night. The president and First Lady Jill Biden emerged unscathed from the collision, which took place as they were leaving a dinner at campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.

The mishap unfolded as President Biden was concluding a press interaction and walking out of the dinner venue. Reporters traveling with the president captured the moment, showcasing the immediate response of Secret Service agents who escorted Biden to his waiting SUV. The first lady was already inside the vehicle, ensuring their safety.

The driver of the sedan, a 46-year-old man from Wilmington, now faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and inattentive driving, according to authorities from the Wilmington Police Department. The collision, deemed accidental by police, had raised initial concerns about impairment, leading to an investigation.

A spokesperson for the Wilmington Police Department stated, “The Wilmington Police Department is investigating the motor vehicle collision, which did not result in any injuries. Investigators are also working to determine if impairment was a factor.”

The U.S. Secret Service confirmed that the incident did not pose a threat to President Biden. In a statement, they clarified, “There was no protective interest associated with this event, and the President’s motorcade departed without incident.”

Footage from the scene indicated that the involved vehicle was a gold Ford sedan, displaying visible damage to its front bumper after the collision.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus remains on the circumstances surrounding the driver’s alleged impairment and the sequence of events leading to the collision within the presidential motorcade.