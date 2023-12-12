Texas Police Arrest Illegal Immigrant in Connection with Murder of Teen Cheerleader

Mother Grieves and Prays for Justice as Suspect Charged with Capital Murder

In a tragic turn of events, Texas authorities have apprehended an illegal immigrant in connection with the brutal murder of a 16-year-old cheerleader at Edna High School. Rafael Govea Romero was arrested in Schulenburg, Texas, through a joint effort by the Edna Police Department, Texas Rangers, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Romero, described as an “undocumented male,” has been charged with the capital murder of Lizbeth Medina. The arrest comes after Lizbeth’s lifeless body was discovered in her apartment on December 5, prompting a wave of shock and grief in the community.

Edna Police Chief Rick Boone expressed condolences to Lizbeth’s family, acknowledging the ongoing need for support in the face of such a devastating loss. Romero has been transported to Jackson County Jail to face charges related to the heinous crime.

Lizbeth’s mother, Jacqueline Medina, recounted the heartbreaking discovery of her daughter’s body in the bathtub. Concerned after not hearing from Lizbeth for several hours, Jacqueline embarked on a search, only to find her daughter’s lifeless form in their home.

The mother revealed that their apartment had been broken into a few weeks prior, a detail she believes might be linked to the tragedy. Distraught and grappling with incomprehensible loss, Jacqueline pleaded for answers, questioning why anyone would commit such a senseless act against her “beautiful, smart, and amazing girl.”

Describing Lizbeth’s character, Jacqueline emphasized her maturity, caring nature, and positive impact on others. The grieving mother expressed the deep void left by her daughter’s untimely death, stating, “She was my world, my everything. Everything I do was for her.”

Lizbeth, an active participant in the Christmas parade and a member of the cheer squad, should have been celebrating a joyous occasion. Instead, her life was brutally taken, leaving her mother yearning for justice.

“I just want answers to why they would do this to an amazing little girl who would never hurt anyone,” pleaded Jacqueline Medina, praying for justice for her slain child.