Bronny James Expresses Gratitude in USC Debut After Cardiac Arrest Recovery

Bronny James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, made his collegiate debut for Southern California, five months after suffering a cardiac arrest. The game marked a significant moment for the young player, expressing gratitude and showcasing his skills in front of his family.

Debut Performance

Bronny James came off the bench in his debut game, playing for Southern California against Long Beach State. In front of his father, LeBron James, he played 16 minutes, contributing four points, three rebounds, and two assists. Despite the Trojans losing 84-79 in overtime, James’ defensive prowess left a positive impression.

Expressing Gratitude

In a brief post-event statement, Bronny James expressed gratitude to his coach, teammates, parents, siblings, and the Mayo Clinic, where he received medical care during his recovery. The statement emphasized his thankfulness “during this hard time in my life.” James did not answer any questions and left without greeting his father, who was courtside.

Defensive Impact and Playing Time

Bronny James’ defensive play was notable in the game, with two steals and all rebounds coming from the defensive glass. Coach Andy Enfield praised his defensive performance, stating, “He did a decent job of stopping the opposing team’s fast ballhandlers.” The medical staff at USC will monitor James’s minutes to ensure his well-being.

Standing Ovation and Family Support

Bronny James received a standing ovation when he made his debut about seven minutes into the game. LeBron James, present at the game, tapped his son’s back during the national anthem. The family celebrated a weekend of achievements, with LeBron contributing to the Lakers’ victory in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Cardiac Arrest and Recovery

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest on July 20 while working out at Galen Center. It was later revealed that he had a treatable congenital cardiac defect. Cleared by physicians and USC medical staff, James resumed full-contact practice after being restricted to individual workouts, cardio, weights, and shooting.

Positive Reception and Future Outlook

Despite the Trojans’ loss, Bronny James’ debut drew the team’s biggest crowd of the season—9,806. The young player’s return to the court after a cardiac event was met with excitement and positive reception. Coach Enfield acknowledged the significance of seeing Bronny James in public, highlighting his hard work.

NBA Representation in the Game

The game featured representation from the NBA, with DJ Rodman, the son of Dennis Rodman, as one of James’ teammates. Chayce Polynice, the son of 15-year NBA veteran Olden Polynice, played for Long Beach State.

A Remarkable Debut

Bronny James’ collegiate debut marked a remarkable moment in his recovery journey. His defensive skills, family support, and the positive reception from fans contribute to the narrative of resilience and determination as he continues his basketball journey at Southern California.