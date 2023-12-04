The Expulsion of a Democratic Congressman on Tax Evasion, Bribery, and More

The recent expulsion of GOP congressman George Santos from the New York congressional delegation has drawn attention to the rare occurrence of congressional removals. With only a handful of lawmakers facing expulsion in U.S. history, Santos finds himself among a select group. This article delves into Santos’s case, comparing it to a notable expulsion over two decades ago involving Democratic Congressman James A. Traficant Jr.

Santos’s Removal: A Rare Congressional Action

House members voted decisively, with a 311–114 margin, to remove George Santos amid allegations highlighted in a damning House Ethics Committee report. Uniquely, Santos’s removal stands out as he is the only congressman ousted during the Civil War without a criminal conviction or Confederate ties. Despite a not-guilty plea to 23 federal charges, including identity theft and wire fraud, Santos faces an uphill battle as his trial is set to commence in September.

Santos’s Defense and Unanswered Questions

During a House floor debate, Santos defended himself, pointing out the unprecedented nature of his removal. Despite efforts to discredit accusations, questions linger as Santos remains unavailable for comment. His attorney has yet to respond to inquiries, leaving the public in suspense regarding Santos’s side of the story.

Comparative Analysis with Traficant’s Case

This expulsion recalls a similar incident over two decades ago when Democratic Congressman James A. Traficant Jr. faced removal for 10 counts, including tax evasion, racketeering, bribery, and obstruction of justice. Traficant’s case involved a series of crimes, from dubious hirings to favours for contractors. In contrast to Santos’s plea of innocence, Traficant, during his farewell speech, defiantly declared his refusal to admit guilt. The House voted overwhelmingly, 420 to 1, for his removal, with only Democratic Congressman Gary A. Condit dissenting due to his scandal.

The expulsion of George Santos adds a new chapter to the rare history of lawmakers ousted by their peers. As Santos’s trial looms, comparisons with past cases like Traficant’s shed light on the complexities surrounding congressional expulsions, emphasizing the gravity of allegations that can lead to the removal of elected representatives.