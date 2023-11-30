Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey 2023 Revealed: Navigating the State’s Risky Terrains

Crime Rates and Safety Tips Unveiled for New Jersey Residents and Visitors

New Jersey, known for its vibrant boardwalks and pop culture references, unveils its darker side with the release of the top 10 most dangerous cities in 2023. As the state grapples with crime rates surpassing the national average, residents and potential visitors are urged to stay informed and exercise caution.

The compilation, based on rates of violent and property crimes in cities with a population of at least 5,000, provides a stark overview of the challenges some New Jersey communities face. The list, including cities such as Asbury Park, Millville, and Camden, sheds light on areas plagued by issues like daylight robberies, car thefts, and frequent shootings.

The state’s high crime rate is attributed, in part, to its dense population, emphasizing the need for ongoing community safety efforts. While some neighborhoods in these cities maintain a semblance of safety, the cautionary advice is to thoroughly research before considering relocation.

The top five riskiest places in 2023 are:

Asbury Park: Emerging as the most perilous city, Asbury Park grapples with a crime rate triple the state’s average, emphasizing the importance of caution, even in seemingly serene areas. Millville: Though not as notorious as Camden, Millville’s high property crime rate warrants vigilance, especially for those planning visits to parks. Bridgeton: Located an hour south of Philadelphia, Bridgeton ranks as the third most dangerous city, marked by violent crimes and the highest burglary rate in New Jersey. Atlantic City: Despite its fame for casinos and beaches, Atlantic City holds the fourth spot, with a notable property crime rate and the third-highest murder rate in the state. Woodbury: Positioned as the fifth most dangerous, Woodbury, despite its misleading name, raises concerns primarily related to property crime, securing the seventh-highest rate of burglaries in the state.

The article also highlights safety tips for residents and visitors, emphasizing precautions such as not leaving valuables in cars, being aware of surroundings, and avoiding carrying unnecessary items.

As New Jersey navigates its complex landscape of crime and safety, the release of this list aims to foster awareness and encourage proactive measures to create safer communities.