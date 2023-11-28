Last Chance to Claim Your Share of $2 Million Data Breach Settlement

There is still time to claim up to $25,000 from the $2 million data breach settlement, but you must fulfil certain requirements. According to the lawsuit, Paysafe was powerless to stop a data breach that put sensitive information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers, at risk.

Key Details of the $2 Million Settlement

Paysafe, without admitting wrongdoing, has agreed to a $2 million payout, allowing eligible individuals to claim direct payments of up to $25,000. The deadline for all claims is November 27, 2023.

Select Your Cash: What’s Covered

Those qualifying for reimbursement can claim up to $25,000, covering expenses such as bank fees, identity theft costs, fraud damages, ten hours of lost pay at $25 per hour, and other related costs. Additionally, residual cash payments will be distributed, with no need to file a separate claim.

Can You Get Payment? Check Eligibility

Eligible members should have received a letter from Paysafe detailing the data security incident’s impact on their personal information. If you haven’t received a notification or are uncertain about coverage, visit the settlement website’s contact page or call the toll-free number at 1-833-910-3608.

Apply for Claims Now: Time is Running Out

Submit all claims by November 27, 2023, 11:59 pm Pacific Time, either online or via mail. Claim forms can be obtained by contacting Bitmouni v. Paysafe, c/o Kroll Settlement Administration, P.O. Box 5324, New York, NY 10150-5324, or by calling (833)-910-3608. For a quicker process, file online using your Class Member ID from the mailed notice.

Act Swiftly: Deadlines Approaching

