California Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Homeless Individual on Running Path

Garden Grove, California – Craig Sumner Elliott, a 68-year-old man, is facing a felony voluntary manslaughter charge after fatally shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on a running path. The incident occurred on September 28, leading to Elliott’s arrest on November 17.

Elliott, accompanied by his two dogs and a pushcart, was jogging along a Garden Grove path when he encountered 40-year-old Antonio Garcia Avalos sleeping on the sidewalk. According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Elliott reportedly nudged Avalos with his pushcart. In response, Avalos woke up and began yelling at Elliott, prompting the jogger to record the interaction.

Prosecutors allege that the recorded video captures Avalos throwing a shoe at Elliott before Elliott, in turn, shoots Avalos three times with a gun retrieved from his pushcart.

Garden Grove Police Department arrested Elliott in connection with the shooting. Besides the felony voluntary manslaughter charge, Elliott is also facing a felony enhancement of the personal use of a firearm. If convicted on both charges, he could be sentenced to up to 21 years in prison.

“This is a tragic set of circumstances that unfolded in the worst possible way over a minor inconvenience of a blocked sidewalk, and a man is dead as a result,” commented Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer in a statement. “This case is a stark reminder that taking the law into your own hands is never the answer and that there are consequences for your actions.”

Elliott, having posted bail, has been released from custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on December 15. The case highlights the severe consequences that can arise when individuals choose to handle disputes through vigilantism, underscoring the importance of seeking lawful means to address conflicts.