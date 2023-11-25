Another day to request direct payment from the $2.8 million hair settlement, but in order to receive your money back, you need to fulfill three requirements.

The hair school has made the decision to resolve accusations that it treated students like workers. Students at the Douglas J. Institute, an Aveda cosmetology school for those wishing to pursue careers in massage therapy, hairdressing, and other fields, will benefit from the settlement.

There are campuses in Michigan, Tennessee, and Illinois. Students claim they were treated as employees for the purposes of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

They claim to have done specific cleaning, laundry, restocking, and/or sales tasks while enrolled as students in the student clinic.

Despite the $2.8 million settlement, the company has denied any wrongdoing.

The settlement will resolve all of the company’s alleged claims. To be eligible for the cash, all claims must be submitted by November 24, 2023.

DO YOU MEET THE REQUIREMENTS?

You must meet three specific requirements to qualify.

participated in the Michigan cosmetology programs

engaged with the courses offered by Salon Life, Beta, Gamma, and/or Alpha

Participation in them from 2012 to 2022 is required.

We can’t predict the exact amount you’ll get, but if you’re eligible, you might receive cash based on the hours you worked. The Settlement Administrator will check the details you provide in your claim and confirm them with the company records to figure out how many hours qualify and for what period. Just so you know, the time you qualify for can’t be more than 10% of the time you were eligible. And remember, the money you get might have taxes taken out. Methods for filing

A claim can be submitted by mail or online.

Your Class Member ID is needed to access the website if you want to file online.

You can find this on the postcard you received in the mail or on the email you received.

For assistance locating your Class Member ID or if you were not issued one, call (833) 933-9669, the Settlement Administrator.

All fields must be completed, your name must be entered in the signature block, and you must click the “submit” button.

You will be redirected to a screen with your claim number on the website after your form has been successfully submitted.

Please remember this number as you will be contacted if you have any questions about the claim.

The deadline for online submission of all claims is Friday, November 24, 2023.

Those who mail them in need to postmark them by that same date at the latest.

