Tragic Loss: FDNY EMT Passes away to Cardiac Arrest, Dispatch Center Mourns

In a tragic occurrence that happened in the Bronx, an FDNY emergency medical worker lost their life while performing their duties, according to PIX11.

Frederick D. Whiteside, a 22-year FDNY veteran, went into cardiac arrest last Friday while working at a 911 dispatch centre in New York City, according to Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh.

A City Mourns: Mayor Eric Adams Pays Tribute to FDNY EMT Whiteside’s Legacy

In a statement, New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed his profound sadness for EMT Whiteside’s passing and described it as a tragic time for the city and its firefighters. He expressed gratitude for EMT Whiteside’s unselfish dedication throughout his career, which saved many New Yorkers’ lives. The family and friends of EMT Whiteside received condolences from Mayor Adams, who also promised them the city’s prayers during this trying time.

EMT Whiteside began his employment with the FDNY on April 19, 2002. He covered the Bronx and Brooklyn as part of EMS Divisions 2 and 3. He has been working with the EMS Dispatch since 2019. Whiteside’s surviving family consists of his brother, mother, and daughter.