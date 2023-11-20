Body Found in Floating Suitcase on Northern California Lake

The body of a homicide victim, discovered by police last month inside a suitcase floating on Lake Merritt, has been identified.

Officers were called to the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue on October 31, just before 11 a.m., in response to a complaint of a deceased dead body, according to the Oakland Police Department. The suitcase was originally discovered by Lake Merritt Institute volunteers who were doing some area cleanup, according to KTVU-TV.

23-Year-Old Gabriel Raymundo Identified in Homicide Investigation, Police Seek Public Assistance with $10,000 Reward

According to reports, the volunteers attempted to remove the suitcase from the water, but it was too heavy. Eventually, KTVU reported, they opened the luggage and found the body, which seemed to be crammed into a fetal position.

Police revealed the victim’s identity as 23-year-old Gabriel Raymundo on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Although they have acknowledged that they are looking into this as a homicide investigation, the officers have appealed for the public’s assistance in learning anything they can about the victim and the events leading up to his death.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the police for any tips that result in an arrest.