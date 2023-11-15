Son Fatally Strikes 86-Year-Old Father with Car in Multiple Drive-Forward and Reverse Maneuvers – Pinellas, Florida

A 61-year-old man was taken into custody by deputies on suspicion of running his 86-year-old father over the weekend with a car.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at R Bar at 245 108th Ave. on Saturday, Nov. 11, just after 8:30 p.m., in response to a tragic hit-and-run collision. Mark McKeown allegedly hit and dragged his father Thomas McKeown with a 2019 black Dodge Ram, according to investigators.

Son Faces Charges After Allegedly Fatally Running Over Father in Parking Lot and Fleeing the Scene

According to reports, Mark McKeown backed into a parking spot, causing his father to approach the car and then trip and fall. The car took off, and according to reports, McKeown struck his father, “dragging him in the parking lot.”

After that, McKeown allegedly reversed the car and ran over his father’s body multiple times before escaping the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

After being brought to the hospital, the victim was eventually declared dead. . Deputies accused Mark McKeown of fleeing the scene of a fatal crash and took him into custody. After that, he was kept at the Pinellas County Jail. Records state that he was released the next day after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to the sheriff’s office, “impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.” The inquiry is still on.