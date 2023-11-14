North Carolina Child Psychiatrist Sentenced to 40 Years for AI-Generated Child Sex Abuse Images

A 41-year-old child psychiatrist, David Tatum, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after being found guilty in May of charges related to possessing, producing, and transporting explicit child sex abuse images and videos. Tatum, who practiced in Charlotte, utilized artificial intelligence to create disturbing images of children engaged in sexual acts, according to statements from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a statement released by the DOJ, Tatum was convicted on three separate charges, including possession, production, and transportation of child pornography. The evidence presented during the trial indicated that Tatum had been in possession of such materials from 2016 to 2021.

The court documents revealed that Tatum made surreptitious recordings of individuals, including a patient who had recently turned 18. He also employed an artificial intelligence application to manipulate photos of minors, placing them in compromising conditions. The altered images included scenes from a school dance and a child’s first day of school.

While on vacation, Tatum installed a hidden camera in a bathroom in Maine to capture a 15-year-old girl in a compromising manner. Additionally, he recorded one of his minor patients from under her skirt during a therapy session, although Tatum’s defense attorney disputes this claim.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of North Carolina became aware of Tatum’s activities in September 2021 after receiving a tip from an individual. Lia Bantavani, a spokesperson for the office, urged the public to be cautious about the content they share online as AI technology becomes more prevalent.

FBI Charlotte Special Agent in Charge DeWitt expressed shock at the revelation that a trusted child psychiatrist would engage in such disturbing behavior, stating, “It is horrific to believe anyone would secretly record children undressing and showering for their own sexual gratification.”

Following the 40-year prison sentence, Tatum will be on supervised release for 30 years and is required to pay restitution of an amount yet to be determined, along with a $99,000 fee.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.