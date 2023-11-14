Former Mayoral Candidate and School Resource Officer Arrested for Repeated Sexual Battery of Teen in Mississippi

In a shocking turn of events, a former mayoral candidate and school resource officer, Isaiah Thomas Hayes, 38, from Moss Point, Mississippi, has been arrested for allegedly committing three counts of sexual battery against a 17-year-old girl. The arrest, which took place on November 8, also includes one count of enticement of a child for sexual purposes, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

The incidents are reported to have occurred between August and the end of October of this year. Hayes, who was hired as a campus police officer on March 15, worked at the Moss Point School District until his arrest. Previously, he served as the vice president of the district’s board of trustees during the 2019-2020 school year. The accused had also run for mayor of Moss Point in 2017 and for alderman at large in 2021.

The alleged victim, a 17-year-old girl, came forward to the Moss Point Police Department, prompting an investigation by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. The school district, upon learning of the charges, issued a statement to a local outlet stating that Hayes is “no longer employed by the district.” The district’s communication director, Ja’Leasa Bolden, mentioned that they take immediate action upon receiving information about inappropriate behavior and will monitor the situation closely.

After appearing in Jackson County Court on Thursday, Hayes was granted a bond of $30,000 for each of the four charges against him. As of now, he remains incarcerated at the Jackson County Detention Center. Court records did not list an attorney representing Hayes.

This disturbing case highlights the importance of vigilance and prompt action in cases involving individuals in positions of authority, especially when allegations of misconduct towards minors are involved. The community awaits further developments as the legal proceedings unfold.