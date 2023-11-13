North Carolina Woman Gets Bitten By a Police Dog During Search For Suspect

Myra Riddle, a resident of Marysville, is recovering from a frightening incident where she was accidentally bitten by a Yuba County Sheriff’s Department canine during the pursuit of a possible homicide suspect. The incident unfolded just outside Riddle’s Casa Del Este apartment, leaving her with numerous dog bites and bruises. The terrifying scene occurred as deputies were investigating a recent shooting in the area, raising concerns about the use of police dogs in densely populated spaces.

Freak Accident and Painful Consequences

Riddle described the incident as a freak accident, emphasizing that she was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite the deputy’s attempts to control the canine, Riddle endured multiple bites, with the pain radiating throughout her body. The resident shared photos of bite marks on her stomach and bruises on her leg, highlighting the physical toll of the unintended attack. While acknowledging the deputy’s apology, Riddle stressed the need for caution in deploying police dogs, especially in residential areas.

Calls for Caution and Community Awareness

As Riddle continues to cope with the aftermath, she advocates for retraining rather than punishment for the canine involved. Expressing gratitude that the attack did not target her partner, who has a medical device in the same area, Riddle underscores the potential dangers of unanticipated canine encounters. Additionally, she wishes for improved communication from law enforcement, urging deputies to provide warnings to residents before releasing police dogs.

The incident prompts a broader conversation about the careful use of police canines and the importance of community awareness to prevent such unintentional harm in the future.