California Father Admits Guilt in Death of 11-Year-Old Son Discovered in Home’s Basement Storage Bin

El Dorado County’s District Attorney’s Office reported that Jordan Piper, already imprisoned for child exploitation, has admitted to the second-degree murder of his 11-year-old son, Roman Lopez. The tragic incident, dating back to January 2020, unfolded when Lopez was reported missing by his stepmother, Lindsay Piper, from their residence on 2892 Coloma St.

An extensive search conducted by investigators led to the distressing discovery of Lopez’s remains in a basement storage bin at the family’s home. Despite an absence of apparent physical trauma, an autopsy revealed severe malnourishment and dehydration at the time of Lopez’s death. Reports unveiled the harrowing details of the boy being tied and restrained on his bed, indicating a history of prolonged physical abuse.

Furthermore, records indicated a significant decline in Lopez’s weight, from 61 pounds at the age of 9 to a mere 42 pounds at the time of his death. It was revealed that he had not received medical attention for two years leading up to the tragedy.

The District Attorney, Vern Pierson, expressed profound horror at the extent of Lopez’s suffering, labelling the circumstances as “horrific and incomprehensible.” Despite the sentencing of Lindsay Piper to 15 years to life for her involvement, the impending sentencing of Jordan Piper remains set for Nov. 21.

Jordan Piper, who is serving a 15-year federal prison term for unrelated child exploitation charges, faces a potential 15 years to life sentence for his role in the devastating murder of his son.

This tragic case, marked by the heinous treatment and untimely demise of a young child, highlights the grievous consequences of prolonged abuse and neglect within a family.