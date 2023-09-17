Hurricane Lee Puts New England And Atlantic Canada On Alert; Residents Are Under Storm Warnings

Be guided with the current track of Hurricane Lee for your awareness and safety.

After making a long journey over the Atlantic, where it briefly reached Category 5 status, Hurricane Lee has changed into a post-tropical storm as its effects have hit the ground this weekend.

On Saturday, the Hurricane Lee’s damaging winds, torrential rain, and pounding surf will continue to affect eastern New England and Atlantic Canada.

The worst weather, according to AccuWeather hurricane specialist Dan Kottlowski, started late on Friday when Hurricane Lee moved more than 100 miles to the east early on Saturday.

Parts of eastern Maine, southern New Brunswick, and western Nova Scotia could experience hurricane conditions and coastal flooding brought by Hurricane Lee on Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

According to Boston’s National Weather Service, severe winds brought by Hurricane Lee will blow through outer Cape Cod and through Nantucket on Saturday between 5 am to 11 am.

Hurricane Lee‘s wind gusts of up to 55 to 65 mph are expected in the area, and coastal flooding may last into early Saturday morning while the tide is high.

A state of emergency was declared in Maine on Thursday afternoon due to the state’s first hurricane watch in 15 years brought by Hurricane Lee.

On Friday, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also proclaimed a state of emergency due to Hurricane Lee.

According to the hurricane center, areas of southern New Brunswick and the majority of Nova Scotia had hurricane-like conditions on Friday due to Hurricane Lee.

The circumstances brought by Hurricane Lee are likely to result in downed trees and potential power disruptions.

