Charges for Murder Filed Against Massachusetts Mother Lindsay Clancy in Alleged Strangulation of Three Children

She is currently charged with three counts of murder and three counts of strangulation in connection with the charges for murder deaths of her three children.

A grand jury has recently indicted Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old mother from Massachusetts, on charges of murder.

According to an article published by Inside Edition, Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts mother, has been indicted on charges for murder by a grand jury. She is facing three counts each of murder and strangulation charges for murder in the deaths of her three children: 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.

Initially, she had been indicted in Plymouth District Court on two counts of charges for murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation charges for murder, and three counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon charges for murder. This new indictment moves her case to Plymouth Superior Court.

Lindsay has not entered a plea and is currently receiving mental health treatment at Tewksbury Hospital, where she will remain until November.

According to an article published by Boston 25 News, on January 24, she sent her husband out to get dinner for the family and, upon his return, he found their three children strangled with exercise bands in the basement of their home, with Lindsay facing charges for murder, having jumped out a window.

Although her husband initially voiced support for her, prosecutors argue that Lindsay was of sound mind when she committed the charges for murder acts. Lindsay’s lawyer claimed she was suffering from worsening depression, suicidal thoughts, and postpartum mental illness, alleging that she had been overprescribed medication at the time.

A plea of not guilty was entered on Lindsay’s behalf back in February on the initial charges for murder in Plymouth District Court.