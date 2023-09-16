Maximizing Your Retirement Income: How Delaying Social Security Can Boost Your Benefits

Commencing your Social Security benefits at age 62, prior to reaching your full retirement age (which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later), can diminish your monthly payments and have an impact on maximizing your retirement income.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the average monthly retirement benefit for recipients stood at $1,781.63 in February, highlighting the importance of maximizing your retirement income.

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the average monthly retirement benefit for recipients is currently $1,781.63 as of February. However, this amount can vary significantly based on when you choose to start receiving your benefits.

You become eligible for Social Security at age 62, but claiming benefits before your full retirement age (which is 67 for those born in 1960 or later) results in reduced monthly payments.

If you start at 62, you'll receive only 70% of the full benefit, meaning your average monthly payment would be $1,247.40.

The percentage of the full benefit you receive gradually increases as you delay claiming. At age 63, it's 75% ($1,336.50), at 64, it's 80% ($1,425.60), and at 65, it's 86.7% ($1,544.99).

When you reach 66, you'll get 93.3% ($1,662.61).

Delaying your retirement benefits can significantly boost your monthly payout. By deferring until age 67, you'll unlock the complete benefit of $1,782.

Beyond 67, your benefit continues to grow by 0.7% for each month of delay, reaching a maximum of 124% at age 70.

Making informed decisions about when to start claiming your Social Security benefits can significantly impact your monthly income during retirement, allowing you to potentially receive a more substantial amount by delaying your claim.

