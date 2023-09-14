Booster Shots for Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech Now Accessible This Week, Announces CDC

This recommendation aligns with the FDA’s green light for the new booster shots tailored to combat prevailing virus variants.

According to an article published by ABC News, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended COVID booster shots for all Americans aged 6 months and older in response to rising cases and hospitalizations across the country. This recommendation follows the FDA’s approval of the new booster shots designed to target current virus variants.

The booster shots will be available for Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech vaccines through pharmacies and some doctor’s offices by the end of the week. Most people can access booster shots for free through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid.

In an interview with ABC News Live, CDC Director Mandy Cohen emphasized the importance of getting the updated booster shots, noting that they have been extensively studied for safety.

Despite some Americans viewing COVID as a mild threat, Cohen stressed that immunity diminishes over time, and the virus continues to evolve. Therefore, booster shots are essential to protect against severe consequences.

According to an article published by PBS, as the fall and winter approach, Cohen suggested considering mask use in crowded spaces, especially with other respiratory viruses like the flu and RSV in circulation. She highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated against these viruses, alongside COVID, as well as using other tools like testing and treatment.

Beyond COVID, the CDC is focusing on addressing other health threats, including mental health issues, the opioid crisis, and suicides.

Cohen assured the public of the COVID vaccine’s safety, emphasizing its extensive study and the fact that her own family, including her children, husband, and parents, would receive the updated booster shots to protect themselves in the upcoming season.