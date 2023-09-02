16 Year Old Minneapolis Teen Faces Charges After Evading Eden Prairie Police Using a Stolen Car Ends in Crash

The incident involving a 16-year-old boy from Minneapolis who was involved in a high-speed chase, ultimately crashing a stolen vehicle while attempting to evade the Eden Prairie Police.

Teenage Driver Faces Charges After High-Speed Chase with Eden Prairie Police Ends in Crash

CBS News Minnesota – A teenager, aged 16, from Minneapolis is facing charges after a high speed chase that took place last month. The incident occurred on August 12th when the young boy crashed a stolen Kia into a tree while attempting to escape from Eden Prairie police.

It all began when the Eden Prairie Police noticed the stolen vehicle traveling east on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive. The teenage driver was driving recklessly weaving through traffic at a speed and narrowly avoiding accidents. As a result officers decided to initiate a pursuit in order to apprehend the fleeing car.

The chase came to a conclusion on Highway 62 near France Avenue in Edina, where state troopers, Eden Prairie police, effectively used stop sticks to bring the stolen Kia crashing down. Although the second vehicle involved in the chase managed to get all four individuals inside the Kia were. Given necessary medical attention. One of them had to be hospitalized due, to injuries sustained during the crash.

Charges Filed for Fleeing Eden Prairie Police and Vehicle Theft

As indicated in the article from CBS News Minnesota, the 16 years old driver is now going to face consequences. Charges have been filed against him including one, for fleeing from Eden Prairie police in a motor vehicle and another for stealing a motor vehicle.

Since he is still considered a juvenile WCCO will not disclose his name until there is a certification of him being treated as an adult.