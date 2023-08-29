Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Cuts Ahead of 2023 NFL Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster conclusion of their 2023 preseason and the subsequent roster cuts, their performance during the preseason, the ongoing training camp and roster adjustments.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Adjustments and Quarterback Shifts

Fan Nation – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster concluded their 2023 preseason campaign on Saturday night with a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, securing a 2-1 record overall. Their preseason journey included a notable victory against the Jets, showcasing their potential, but also a setback against the Steelers in week one.

As the preseason curtains draw to a close and the grueling training camp reaches its end, the team have initiated the process of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster cuts. Among those affected is rookie defensive end Jose Ramirez, a hopeful draft pick from the 2023 class who now faces a new direction in his professional journey. Rick Stroud, a prominent voice from the Tampa Bay Times, revealed that veteran quarterback John Wolford had been released from the 53-man roster. This decision leaves the quarterback lineup temporarily anchored by Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, emphasizing the team’s focus on their head-to-head competition for the coveted starting role.

Throughout the training camp period in Tampa, John Wolford, previously associated with the Rams, found himself with limited playing time. This decision aligned with the Buccaneers’ strategy of providing ample room for Mayfield and Trask to actively vie for the prominent quarterback position and for Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Release Quarterback John Wolford After Preseason Performance

According to the article of Total Pro Sports, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster have released quarterback John Wolford, who was the team’s third quarterback in camp behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask. Wolford’s preseason performance showcased his familiarity with the new offensive coordinator’s system, but a neck injury limited his playing time. The Bucs hope to retain him on the practice squad, but his strong showing might attract other teams’ interest on waivers.