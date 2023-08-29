D.C. Begins Snap Benefits for September, Facing Highest Percentage of Recipients Nationwide

The upcoming distribution of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program SNAP benefits for September in the District of Columbia.

D.C. Prepares SNAP benefits for September Distribution with Highest Percentage of Recipients Nationwide

Washington Examiner – In four days, the District of Columbia will initiate the SNAP benefits for September payments. Notably, the nation’s capital faces the highest percentage of food stamp recipients among all states and territories, with approximately 22% of the population, around 145,800 people, relying on this assistance. The average monthly payment per household member stands at $188.

SNAP benefits for September are allocated on a rolling basis, contingent on eligibility dates and the recipient’s last name’s initial letter. The distribution window for Washington, D.C., spans from September 1 to September 10. The schedule designates different dates for benefit disbursement based on the alphabetical grouping of recipients’ last names.

With the highest payment capped at $281 for an individual household, the upper limit increases to $740 for a family of three and $1,691 for a household of eight. Moreover, additional amounts of SNAP benefits for September, $211 are appended to the payment for each member beyond eight. These payments are loaded onto electronic benefit transfer cards each month, and recipients are expected to allocate around 30% of their resources to food expenses.

What You Can Buy Using SNAP Benefits for September

According to the article of The Denver Gazette, the SNAP benefits for September can be employed to purchase a variety of food items including fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, and more. However, they cannot be used for alcohol, tobacco products, vitamins, prepared or hot foods, and non-food items.

Recipients can utilize these benefits at most grocery stores, and online options, such as Amazon and Aldi via Instacart, are also available for eligible food items.