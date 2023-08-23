Historic Church for Sale: Belvedere’s Former Nautical Haven Open for Offers

Seamlessly merging history and architecture, this captivating church for sale property presents an unparalleled opportunity.

Crafted by visionary architect Charles Warren Callister in 1951, this 3,600-square-foot church stands as a testament to both creative brilliance and reverence for the sea.

According to an article published by The Real Deal, a former church with maritime-inspired design is up for sale in Marin County's Belvedere. The property, located at 501 San Rafael Avenue and designed by architect Charles Warren Callister in 1951, boasts a unique nautical theme.

The 3,600-square-foot church, constructed using locally sourced redwood and Douglas fir, pays tribute to the maritime history of Belvedere Island.

Notably, the church features a steeple resembling a boat's mast.

The church shut down during the pandemic due to a merger with another local congregation and its remote location with limited capacity. Despite this, the property's distinctive architecture has drawn attention.

According to an article published by Flipboard, although currently zoned for multifamily housing and lacking a kitchen with limited bathrooms, there’s interest in converting it into a single-family home.

Real estate agent Matt Brown of Meridian Commercial, handling the listing, revealed that the property includes a nursery, a church office, and captivating city views.

What sets this property apart is the absence of an initial asking price. The sellers have decided to assess interest and offer before setting a price.

Given Belvedere's reputation as one of the most expensive areas in the country, the final price could exceed expectations.