    Historic Church for Sale: Belvedere’s Former Nautical Haven Open for Offers

    Seamlessly merging history and architecture, this captivating church for sale property presents an unparalleled opportunity.

    Belvedere’s Haven is up for sale. (Photo: Google)

    Crafted by visionary architect Charles Warren Callister in 1951, this 3,600-square-foot church for sale stands as a testament to both creative brilliance and reverence for the sea.

    According to an article published by The Real Deal, a former church for sale with maritime-inspired design is up for sale in Marin County’s Belvedere. The property, located at 501 San Rafael Avenue and designed by architect Charles Warren Callister in 1951, boasts a unique nautical theme.

    The 3,600-square-foot church for sale, constructed using locally sourced redwood and Douglas fir, pays tribute to the maritime history of Belvedere Island.

    Notably, the church for sale features a steeple resembling a boat’s mast.

    The church for sale shut down during the pandemic due to a merger with another local congregation and its remote location with limited capacity. Despite this, the property’s distinctive church for sale architecture has drawn attention.

    According to an article published by Flipboard, although currently zoned for multifamily housing and lacking a kitchen with limited bathrooms, there’s interest in converting it into a single-family home.

    Real estate agent Matt Brown of Meridian Commercial, handling the church for sale listing, revealed that the property includes a nursery, a church office, and captivating city views.

    What sets this church for sale apart is the absence of an initial asking price. The sellers have decided to assess interest and offer before setting a price.

    Given Belvedere’s reputation as one of the most expensive areas in the country, the final church for sale price could exceed expectations.

