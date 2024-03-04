Suffolk County Offers Lifeline to First-Time Homebuyers with Down Payment Assistance Program – Check It Now!

Suffolk County’s Down Payment Assistance Program Offers First-Time Homebuyers Financial Support
Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine Leads Initiative to Alleviate Homeownership Challenges
According to TBR News, with the March 1 deadline coming up people buying their first-time homebuyers in Suffolk County have a chance to get help from the Down Payment Assistance Program. Suffolk County Executive Ed Romaine is leading this program for first-time homebuyers offering loans of up to $30,000 with no interest to help people buy single-family homes. This is important because many people on Long Island find it hard to afford homes and this program is meant to make it easier for them to become homeowners.
Opportunity for First-Time Homebuyers: Down Payment Assistance Program in Suffolk County
Romaine announced there’s still money left for the program for first-time homebuyers and more might be added from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The program helps first-time homebuyers with low incomes. It has already helped many people and with more funds available more families can achieve homeownership. Rosanne D’Agostino from Douglas Elliman Real Estate says it’s a big opportunity, especially with rising home prices. If you’re looking to buy a home and need help with the down payment apply before the March 1 deadline.
