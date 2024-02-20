Hawaii Governor Proposes $25 ‘Climate Impact Fee’ for Tourists to Combat Wildfires and Protect Beaches

$25 ‘Climate Impact Fee’ Proposed for Tourists to Save Paradise Tourism vs. Preservation: Hawaii Governor Pushes for $25 Fee to Shield Beaches and Forests Governor Josh Green of Hawaii is proposing a $25 ‘climate impact fee’ on tourists staying in hotels or rentals to raise $68 million annually for protecting beaches and preventing wildfires according to Daily Mail. Supporters believe it’s a small cost for visitors to contribute to Hawaii’s preservation, but some in the tourism industry fear it could deter people from coming. A similar $50 fee idea failed last year prompting the governor to reintroduce the concept with the current climate impact fee proposal. READ ALSO: Minnesota Rebate Checks Now Marked With Clearer Labeling Tourist Hotspots Unleash ‘Green Fees’ to Combat Environmental Challenges

Hawaii is not the only place thinking about making tourists pay for environmental projects. New Zealand charges about $21 from international visitors for conservation work. Greece has a new ‘climate crisis resilience fee’ instead of a hotel tax, ranging from $0.55 to about $11 depending on the season and hotel class. These fees aim to deal with problems like floods and wildfires caused by extreme weather. The idea in Hawaii is part of a bigger trend where tourist spots are looking for ways to fund projects to protect nature and handle disasters.