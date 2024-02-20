Hawaii Governor Proposes $25 ‘Climate Impact Fee’ for Tourists to Combat Wildfires and Protect Beaches

Hawaii is not the only place thinking about making tourists pay for environmental projects. New Zealand charges about $21 from international visitors for conservation work. Greece has a new ‘climate crisis resilience fee’ instead of a hotel tax, ranging from $0.55 to about $11 depending on the season and hotel class. These fees aim to deal with problems like floods and wildfires caused by extreme weather. The idea in Hawaii is part of a bigger trend where tourist spots are looking for ways to fund projects to protect nature and handle disasters.
You May Also Like
Evergreen
Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...
Finance
Governor Glenn Youngkin of Virginia announces the rollout of Virginia $400 tax rebate checks this week, alongside the launch of an online tool to...
Evergreen
Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions. In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...
Finance
Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!
The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...