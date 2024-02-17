Georgetown County Jail Employee Fired After Allegedly Assaulting Inmate

A shocking incident unfolds at the Georgetown County Jail Center as a detention center employee, Jayla Marie Smith, 25, faces termination and arrest following allegations of assaulting a male inmate, prompting swift action from the sheriff’s office.

Georgetown County Jail: Termination and Arrest Amidst Assault Allegations

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office swiftly terminates Smith, a civilian employee, after she is arrested for simple assault following an altercation with an inmate at the jail.

According to reports, Smith allegedly struck the inmate multiple times in response to “inappropriate things” he said to her, prompting intervention from another employee before her arrest.

Sheriff Carter Weaver takes decisive action, immediately terminating Smith from her position following the incident, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to misconduct within the detention center.

Georgetown County Jail: Ongoing Investigation Raises Questions

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, questions arise regarding the circumstances leading to the alleged assault and the protocols in place to prevent such incidents within the detention center.

The swift response from law enforcement underscores the seriousness with which allegations of inmate mistreatment are taken, emphasizing the importance of upholding safety and accountability within correctional facilities.