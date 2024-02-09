Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Crime

Shooting in Thomas County: Grand Jury Rules Agents Justified in Fatal Shooting of 19-Year-Old

Published

Photo from WTXL

Following the fatal shooting in Thomas County of 19-year-old Alfred Cole Jr. by two drug agents, a grand jury has deemed their actions justified, according to a report from WCTV. The incident occurred during a pursuit in Thomasville on August 2, prompting scrutiny over law enforcement’s response.

Shooting in Thomas County: Grand Jury Rules Agents Justified in Fatal Shooting of 19-Year-Old (Photo: WCTV)

Shooting in Thomas County: Agents’ Actions Deemed Justified

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that agents attempted to stop Cole’s vehicle, which matched the description of a car driving erratically. After a PIT maneuver, Cole exited the vehicle with a handgun, leading to the agents firing their weapons, hitting Cole nine times out of 14 shots fired.

While Cole’s family called for transparency and the release of body camera footage, it was revealed that the agents were not wearing body cameras, violating department policy. However, the grand jury determined that this violation did not impact the investigation’s outcome.

Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Steven Jones defended the agents’ actions, stating they acted to protect themselves and others. He emphasized the difficulty of making life-or-death decisions in such situations and reiterated law enforcement’s commitment to de-escalation whenever possible.

READ ALSO: Suspect On The Run: Fatal Shooting Rocks Norcross Mechanic Shop!

Shooting in Thomas County Family’s Response and Legal Options

Despite the grand jury’s ruling, Cole’s family continues to seek answers and transparency. Their calls for the release of body camera footage remain unanswered, leaving them dissatisfied with the investigation’s conclusion.

District Attorney Brad Shealy noted that while the criminal case is closed, Cole’s family retains the option to pursue civil redress in court. The family’s pursuit of justice may extend beyond the grand jury’s decision, highlighting the ongoing impact of Cole’s death on his loved ones.

READ ALSO: Governor Hochul Condemns Release Of Migrants In New York Who Were Accused Of Attacking NYPD Officers, Calls For Prosecution

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

January 31, 2024

Military

US-Mexico Border Tension: Texas-Bound Convoy Organized by Former Army Lieutenant Colonel Sparks Concerns Amid Border Tensions

A convoy, organized in part by former Army lieutenant colonel Pete Chambers, has left Virginia, en route to Texas, aiming to raise awareness about...

January 31, 2024

Finance

Oregon’s Treasury Unleashes $10 Million Windfall: ‘Checks Without Claims’ Program Returns Unclaimed Funds Nationwide!

The Oregon Treasury’s recent announcement about its “Checks Without Claims” program is bringing excitement as $10 million in unclaimed property is set to be...

6 days ago
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

6 days ago