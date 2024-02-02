Connect with us

Crime

Toxicology Report for Three Friends Found Dead in Classmate’s Yard in Kansas City Disclosed, Investigation Still On Going

Photo from Inside Edition

The mystery of three friends found dead in Kansas City, identified as David Harrington, Clayton McGeeney, and Ricky Johnson, took a puzzling turn as the police received toxicology reports following their untimely demise, according to the report of Inside Edition. The trio was discovered in a classmate’s yard on January 9, prompting an ongoing investigation.

Speculation Surrounds Toxicology Results for Three Friends Found Dead In KC

The Kansas City Police Department (KCPD) recently obtained toxicology reports of those three friends found dead: David Harrington, 37, Clayton McGeeney, 36, and Ricky Johnson, 38. Although the contents remain undisclosed, family members confirm the information has been handed over to detectives.

The revelation follows a meeting between family members and the Platte County Prosecuting Attorney’s office, highlighting the intensity of the ongoing investigation into the deaths. Autopsy reports for the trio are pending, with no clear timeline for their release.

Amidst the speculation surrounding the deaths, friends and family members emphasize the need for answers. The victims had gathered at the home of a former classmate, Jordan Willis, after watching a Kansas City Chiefs game on January 7.

READ ALSO: Kentucky House Passes Comprehensive Crime Bill With Three-Strikes Penalty And Tougher Sentences

Police Stress Death Investigation, Not Homicide

Contrary to rumors, a spokesperson for the KCPD emphasized that the case is strictly a “death investigation” and not being treated as a homicide. Jordan Willis, the classmate, cooperated with the police and is neither a suspect nor a person of interest.

Police were alerted to the scene when McGeeney’s fiancée, concerned about the absence of the men, broke into the home and discovered a body on the back porch. Subsequent police intervention led to the discovery of two more bodies in the backyard.

READ ALSO: COLORADO LAWMAKERS MULL $3,000 FINANCIAL AID FOR RECENTLY RELEASED FELONS IN INNOVATIVE PILOT PROGRAM

