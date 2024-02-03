Tragic Crash Claims Life of School Board President in Coatesville Plane Accident

In a tragic turn of events, a small plane crashed in the back of a property in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, claiming the life of the pilot. West Caln Township police reported the incident around 1:40 p.m. on Thursday on the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

Loss of School Board President Sam Ganow

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials confirmed that only the pilot was on board during the crash. Heartbreakingly, it was later revealed by the superintendent of Octorara Area School District, Dr. Steven Leever, that the pilot was 65-year-old School Board President Sam Ganow.

Remembering Sam Ganow’s Legacy

Dr. Leever, in a statement on the district’s website, expressed profound sadness over the loss of Mr. Ganow, describing him as not only a dedicated school board member but also a cherished and respected member of the community. Ganow had served the Octorara community on the school board for an impressive 26 years, leaving a lasting impact on the district. Dr. Leever acknowledged Ganow’s commitment to education and his tireless efforts to enhance the educational experience for students.

A Shock to the Community

Despite Ganow’s extensive experience as an avid runner, skier, and active church member, the news of the crash shocked those who knew him. Dr. Leever emphasized Ganow’s proficiency as a pilot, stating, “Knowing how experienced he was, knowing everything that went into his flying and background, it’s a shock. He was very experienced. He flew all the time.”

Heartfelt Condolences for Ganow’s Family

The school district revealed that Ganow leaves behind a wife, three children, and eight grandchildren, further underscoring the profound loss felt by his family and the community. Dr. Leever expressed condolences and acknowledged the difficulty of processing the reality of the situation, especially in the coming days as they connect with Ganow’s family.

Crash Details and Investigation

The FAA reported that the plane involved in the incident was a twin-engine Grumman American GA-7, originating from Chester County Airport. Skyforce10 captured footage of the crash site just before 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, revealing the aircraft grounded along the tree line behind a house.

The FAA, in collaboration with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), has initiated an investigation into the incident. Investigators will scrutinize various aspects, including flight track data, air traffic control communications, weather forecasts, and witness statements to comprehend the circumstances leading to the tragic crash.

This unfortunate incident serves as a stark reminder of the uncertainties in aviation and the sudden loss of a community leader, leaving Coatesville and the Octorara Area School District grappling with grief over the untimely passing of Sam Ganow.