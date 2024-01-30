Prostitution Suspect in Arizona Arrested after Fleeing Authorities

Scottsdale Police have identified the suspect in a recent case as 26-year-old Brianna Christine Slocum, who was arrested on January 27. The arrest stemmed from a proactive operation conducted by the Scottsdale Police’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit (HEAT) targeting individuals involved in prostitution and sex trafficking.

Prostitution Bust as Detective Engages in Explicit Video Chat with Suspect Brianna Christine Slocum

The operation, initiated after finding an ad on a website associated with prostitution and escort services on January 23, aimed to contact adult women engaged in sexual activities for money. The HEAT detectives sought to rescue potential victims and provide resources for them to exit such exploitative situations.

In Slocum’s case, a detective from the unit engaged with her via video chat, where explicit conversations and acts occurred. To confirm identity and avoid law enforcement, Slocum requested the undercover officer to show a prosthetic private part, and she reciprocated by exposing her breast. Eventually, an agreement on a price for services was reached, leading Slocum to head to a specified location.

Proactive Operation Leads to Arrest of Brianna Christine Slocum: Misdemeanor and Felony Charges in Prostitution Case

Upon arriving at the location alongside another person described as a “sex worker,” Slocum abruptly left the scene when the other individual approached the designated residence. A Goodyear Police detective attempted to stop Slocum’s car, but she fled, resulting in her arrest on January 27 in the area of 68th Street and Osborn.

Slocum is charged with both a misdemeanor (A.R.S. 13-3214A) and a felony (A.R.S. 28-622.01) of prostitution and unauthorized flight from law police. Slocum’s $3,500 bond was set by the judge, and a preliminary hearing is slated for February 6. The case emphasizes how law enforcement works together to prevent sexual exploitation and human trafficking, highlighting the significance of taking proactive steps to confront these illegal actions.