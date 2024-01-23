In-N-Out Shuts Doors in Oakland Amidst Rising Crime, Pledges Employee Safety

Photo from Google

Just the News have recently reported about the popular fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger closing its Oakland, California location, marking its first-ever permanent closure due to escalating crime and violence against customers and staff. Despite the site’s profitability, the decision is driven by safety concerns rather than financial considerations.

Safety Over Profit

In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer, Denny Warnick, states that ongoing crime issues, including car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies, prompted the closure. Despite efforts to enhance safety, customer and employee victimization remains a persistent problem.

The company emphasizes that the closure is not financially motivated, expressing a commitment to prioritizing the well-being of customers and associates. The Oakland location is set to close on March 24, with affected employees given the option to transfer or receive a severance package.

In-N-Out assures continued growth in California, opening new locations in Madera and announcing upcoming establishments in Orange, Oxnard, Redlands, and Sylmar.

Political Reaction

Congressman Kevin Kiley, R-Rocklin, blames the closure on “out-of-control crime,” linking it to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s policies. The statement implies broader societal issues influencing business decisions.

Notably, Oakland’s mayor has yet to respond to requests for comment, leaving the local government’s stance on crime and its impact on businesses unaddressed.

